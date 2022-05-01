Left Menu

TRS hits out at BJP-led Central govt over hike in price of commercial cooking gas cylinder

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday attacked the Union government over the reported increase in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder.TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha said the price has again been hiked by Rs 102.5 and that the actions and decisions of the Modi-headed government reflect on their alleged insensitivity towards the common man.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 18:54 IST
TRS hits out at BJP-led Central govt over hike in price of commercial cooking gas cylinder
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Sunday attacked the Union government over the reported increase in the price of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder.

TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha said the price has again been hiked by Rs 102.5 and that the actions and decisions of the Modi-headed government reflect on their alleged insensitivity towards the common man. Kavitha, daughter of TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted: ''The actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price is LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by 102₹, second major hike after elections. What does the govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home?''.

The government raised the price of the commercial LPG for the second time after the recent Assembly elections, along with price of fuel and commodities, said Kavitha, a former MP, said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022