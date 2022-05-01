BJP targets AAP govt in Punjab over farmers' suicide, power cuts

Attacking Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government over power cuts and alleged farmer suicide cases, leaders of the BJP's farmers' wing Sunday met the families of some deceased peasants in the state and sought Rs 10-lakh compensation and a government job each for their kin. BJP 'Kisan Morcha' chief Rajkumar Chahar met in Bathinda some of the families of farmers who allegedly committee suicide due to a financial distress and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of them from his side. Chahar noted that AAP head Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had claimed that no farmer suicide will take place after the party comes to power ''but 20 of them have ended their lives since Mann was sworn in''. ''The AAP government claims to be pro-farmers but even its MLAs have not visited the victim families, let alone giving them any compensation,'' Chahar, a Lok Sabha MP, said in a statement. He also hit out at the state government for its alleged use of force on farmers seeking compensation for their damaged crops and noted that the Central government never used force against them, when they held long protests on Delhi's borders against three farm laws, now repealed. ''The AAP government has instead sent summonses to farmers... Kejriwal should be ashamed,'' he said. Chahar also attacked the state government for ''12-14 hours long'' power cuts in many parts of Punjab when farmers need electricity.

