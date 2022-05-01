TMC failing to check corruption, says LF chairman

West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Sunday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress leadership of failing to check corruption and warned the ruling party that if a Frankenstein is created, it will ultimately take control of the creator.

Frankenstein is the title character of Mary Shelly’s 1818 novel of the same name, in which a scientist creates a monster which eventually kills him. On the sidelines of the May Day programme at the CITU headquarter here, Bose told reporters: ''They (TMC leadership) are failing to keep a check, if a Frankenstein is created, it eventually starts taking control.” The veteran CPI(M) leader claimed that signs are evident that things are going in that direction.

Alleging that a section of people in the TMC are indulging in corruption, Bose claimed that such practices are leading to a situation where the personal assistant of an MLA is promising jobs to people.

The police have arrested the personal assistant of Tapas Saha, the TMC MLA of Tehatta in Nadia district, and two others after they were accused of taking money from some job aspirants on the promise of providing employment. Bose said a dangerous situation will be created if such a practice is emulated by the aides of other public representatives.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the police to strictly control any malpractices and take action against the accused persons.

