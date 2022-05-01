Situation in Jammu no different than in Kashmir of 1989: IkkJutt Jammu

Claiming that situation in Jammu is no different than what it was in Kashmir of 1989, IkkJutt Jammu, a political organization, on Sunday staged a protest here against the government for its claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. Led by their president Ankur Sharma, the IkkJutt Jammu workers assembled near Maharaja Hari Singh’s statute on Tawi Bridge and chanted anti-government slogans over the recent terror incidents in Jammu province. “The situation in Jammu is no different what it was in Kashmir of 1989,” he claimed and condemned the recent vandalization of a temple by unknown miscreants, killing of two suicide bombers and detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) here.

