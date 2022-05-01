Kerala Opposition leader alleges PC George acting as tool of RSS, demands action against those instigating hatred

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly and Congress MLA VD Satheesan alleged conspiracy of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh behind the speech and senior politician PC George against the Muslim community and said the former MLA was acting as a tool of the RSS. The Congress leader claimed that the communal tension is rising in the state. He also demanded the state government take strict action against those who are making such statements who are instigating communal hatred.

"PC George has made a statement that is spreading communal hatred and division among the various communities. This is very unfortunate. He was acting as a tool of the Sangh Parivar (RSS). Because after he made the statement all the mainstream political parties deplored his statement but unfortunately the minister of state V Muraleedharan and other BJP and Sangh Parivar leaders supported his statement and he was acting as an instrument of Sangh Parivar. This is very unfortunate because in Kerala communal tension is rising," said Satheesan. He further said that the "majority communalist", as well as the "minority communalists", are trying to make a space for them in Kerala. "Kerala is a political state there is no space for communal organizations. But unfortunately, Sangh Parivar and their counterpart minority communalists also trying to make their own space in Kerala but there is no space for them," he added.

The Leader of Opposition further said that PC George's statement is very unfortunate and the intention of the statements was only to spread the communal hatred among the people. "We request to the government is to take stringent action against those who are making such statements which are instigating communal hatred. This is not fair. He has made such a serious statement. Unfortunately, he got bail," he added.

Earlier in the day, PC George has been granted conditional bail in a case registered against him for alleged communal remarks. Police at the Fort police station of Thiruvananthapuram took suo motu action against the politician and booked him under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan on Friday, George had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" is sold at Muslim-run restaurants to turn people infertile in a bid to seize control of the country. (ANI)

