Left Menu

Resentment against Cong govt in Rajasthan embroiled in crises: BJP's Arun Singh

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday claimed there was resentment among people against the Congress government in Rajasthan which is embroiled in various crises.He said Rajasthan now needs a double-engine government for its development.The BJP will win the next assembly election and form the double-engine government, said Singh who is also the partys in-charge of Rajasthan.The state government is trapped in power, water, and law and order crises.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:30 IST
Resentment against Cong govt in Rajasthan embroiled in crises: BJP's Arun Singh
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday claimed there was resentment among people against the Congress government in Rajasthan which is embroiled in various crises.

He said Rajasthan now needs a ''double-engine'' government for its development.

The BJP will win the next assembly election and form the ''double-engine'' government, said Singh who is also the party's in-charge of Rajasthan.

''The state government is trapped in power, water, and law and order crises. There is even a crisis to save the chair.

''Gehlot is facing the crisis of chair. Because of all this, the people of the state are suffering and there is resentment among them,'' he told reporters in Alwar. Blaming the state government for temple demolition in Alwar's Rajgarh, Singh said that God and the people will not forgive the Congress.

The temples and some other structures were demolished in Rajgarh in April, with officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

The BJP leader alleged that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the Karauli violence that erupted last month.

''When we know that PFI was involved in the violence, why can't the government see that? Gehlot is only seeing the politics of appeasement,” he alleged.

Singh claimed that PFI was spreading its base in Rajasthan. The people of the state gave a mandate to Congress in the last assembly elections and the government should take care of their interests, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022