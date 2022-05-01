Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL45 JK-LD HYBRID-TERRORIST-ARREST 2 hybrid terrorists arrested in J&K Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday arrested two 'hybrid' terrorists in Kulgam and Sringar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. DEL43 PB-PATIALA-LD ARREST Patiala clashes: Key accused among six more arrested Patiala: The main accused Barjinder Singh Parwana was among the six more people arrested in connection with the clashes here that had left four people injured, the Punjab Police said on Sunday.

DEL44 CONG-PAWAN HANS Cong raises questions over Pawan Hans disinvestment, asks why merger with ONGC not explored New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday raised questions over the deal to sale Centre's 51 per cent stake in helicopter services provider Pawan Hans Ltd (PHL), asking why the government did not explore merging the firm with ONGC instead of deciding to hand it over to a consortium that is just six-months-old.

DEL42 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-2NDLD-PANDE My priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief New Delhi: In the backdrop of India's lingering standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Sunday said his ''utmost and foremost'' priority would be to ensure ''very high standards'' of operational preparedness to face current, contemporary and future security challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict.

DEL49 EID-MOON-SIGHTING Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

DEL48 BJP-PUNJAB-POWERCUT BJP targets AAP govt in Punjab over farmers' suicide, power cuts New Delhi: Attacking Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government over power cuts and alleged farmer suicide cases, leaders of the BJP's farmers' wing Sunday met the families of some deceased peasants in the state and sought Rs 10-lakh compensation and a government job each for their kin. DEL51 HEALTH-HEATWAVE-LD CENTRE Centre asks states/UTs to review health facility preparedness amid rising temperature New Delhi: Amid rising temperature and heatwave across the country, the Centre has urged states/UTs to review their health facility preparedness for availability of adequate quantities of essential medicines and all necessary equipment while ensuring sufficient drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.

FOREIGN FGN40 PAK-IMRAN-FARAH Imran Khan calls corruption cases against close family friend ''political vendetta'' Islamabad: Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday rejected the corruption probe against Farah Khan, a close friend of his wife Bushra Bibi, by the country's anti-corruption watchdog as ''political vendetta''.

By Sajjad Hussain FGN39 US-CIA-MULCHANDANI CIA picks Indian-origin IT expert Nand Mulchandani as its first Chief Intelligence Officer Washington: Nand Mulchandani, an Indian-American Silicon Valley IT expert who studied at a Delhi school, has been appointed the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) first-ever Chief Technology Officer.

FGN38 PAK-IMRAN-LD FIR Sloganeering against Pak PM in Saudi: Police books Imran Khan, 150 others under blasphemy laws Lahore: A case under stringent blasphemy laws was registered against Pakistan's ousted premier Imran Khan and 150 others, including some members of his former cabinet, in connection with the hounding of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation at Masjid-e-Nabwi in Saudi Arabia, officials said.

By M Zulqernain SPORTS SPD9 SPO-CRI-KAPIL-VISWANATH Viswanath became my childhood idol after listening to radio commentary: Kapil New Delhi: The legendary Kapil Dev said he considered Gundappa Viswanath as his childhood idol and used to listen to radio commentary about the batting great's exploits even before witnessing him ply his trade with his own eyes.

