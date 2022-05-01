Left Menu

Schumer to target Russian oligarchs with provisions in $33 bln Ukraine aid bill

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:32 IST
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday he will add provisions to the $33 billion Ukraine aid package that will allow the United States to seize Russian oligarchs' assets and send money derived from them to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs all the help it can get and, at the same time, we need all the assets we can put together to give Ukraine the aid it needs," Schumer said.

