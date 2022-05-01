Left Menu

Half of Mohalla Clinics are sick: Delhi BJP chief

He is in Gujarat and should visit Sabarmati riverfront to learn how to clean Yamuna in Delhi, he said.The press conference was also addressed by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and MLA Vijender Gupta.The unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate, claimed the South Delhi MP.Addressing a public rally in Bharuch of poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal asked people to vote for AAP to have employment, and top class schools and hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 21:42 IST
Half of Mohalla Clinics are sick: Delhi BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the ''failures'' of his government on various fronts, including Mohalla Clinics, Yamuna cleaning, and water supply.

Addressing a joint press conference at party office here, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal has been touting Mohalla Clinics as world class medical facilities. ''The reality is half of the Mohalla Clinics are themselves sick,'' charged Gupta.

No reaction was immediately available from the ruling AAP.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that every year the Kejriwal government claims to be working to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city but a report of Delhi government says over 63 per cent people do not get water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

He also alleged that the DJB has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000 crore.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that Kejriwal who is currently campaigning in Gujarat should also visit Sabarmati riverfront there.

''Kejriwal has been repeating every year that he will clean the Yamuna river and people will take dip in it. He is in Gujarat and should visit Sabarmati riverfront to learn how to clean Yamuna in Delhi,'' he said.

The press conference was also addressed by South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and MLA Vijender Gupta.

The unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate, claimed the South Delhi MP.

Addressing a public rally in Bharuch of poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal asked people to vote for AAP to have employment, and top class schools and hospitals. “Vote for the BJP if you want dirty politics, corruption and hooliganism,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

Madras HC issues arrest warrant against two Income Tax officials

 India
2
Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibition on MVA govt

Renovated Town Hall in Thane to be inaugurated on May 1 along with exhibitio...

 India
3
Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch Video

Engineers complete Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System drop tests: Watch V...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022