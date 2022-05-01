Left Menu

Maha CM inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport

Updated: 01-05-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 23:07 IST
Maha CM inaugurates Shivaji fort replica near Mumbai airport
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated a replica of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fort near Mumbai international airport. He did not touch on political issues while speaking at the inauguration function and said he would address them on May 14, when Shiv Sena is scheduled to hold a rally in the metropolis.

In a lighter vein, he turned towards the party's Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant and said he believed the latter would offer him a saffron shawl, going on to add that ''it is not required''.

The remark may have been a jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who has taken a strident Hindutva stance of late, and is often seen being offered a saffron shawl by supporters.

