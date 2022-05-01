Kejriwal to attend Twenty20 public meeting in Ernakulam

New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will take part in a public meeting at Ernakulam in Kerala on May 15. The meeting is being organised by Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, a recently-formed political party, which rules some panchayats in Ernakulam. The outfit is promoted by a business group owned by industrialist Sabu M Jacob.

Over 50,000 of its party workers would take part in the meeting, said Twenty20 in a statement.

