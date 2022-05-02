Tunisia to form committee to write 'New Republic' constitution - president
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-05-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 01:08 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisian President Kais Saied said in a televised speech on Sunday that his government will form a committee to write a constitution for a "New Republic" in Tunisia, adding that the committee will conclude its work within a few days.
A national dialogue on reforms will include four major organizations in Tunisia, Saied added, referring to the UGTT labour union, the lawyers union, the Federation of Industry and trade and the Tunisian League of Human Rights.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
- Saied
- Tunisian
- Kais Saied
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
Tunisia, others seek to limit damage after ship sinks carrying fuel
12 migrants die, 10 missing off Tunisian coast
Tunisian president seizes control of electoral commission
Tunisia: Sunken tanker contained no fuel, government says