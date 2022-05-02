Left Menu

Tunisia to form committee to write 'New Republic' constitution - president

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-05-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 01:08 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied said in a televised speech on Sunday that his government will form a committee to write a constitution for a "New Republic" in Tunisia, adding that the committee will conclude its work within a few days.

A national dialogue on reforms will include four major organizations in Tunisia, Saied added, referring to the UGTT labour union, the lawyers union, the Federation of Industry and trade and the Tunisian League of Human Rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

