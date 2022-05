Tunisia to form committee to write 'New Republic' constitution - president

Tunisian President Kais Saied said in a televised speech on Sunday that his government will form a committee to write a constitution for a "New Republic" in Tunisia, adding that the committee will conclude its work within a few days.

A national dialogue on reforms will include four major organizations in Tunisia, Saied added, referring to the UGTT labour union, the lawyers union, the Federation of Industry and trade and the Tunisian League of Human Rights.

