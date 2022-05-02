Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Finland almost certainly to apply for NATO membership, says Swedish Foreign Minister

Finland will almost certainly apply for membership in NATO, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde told Swedish television on Sunday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced both Sweden and its eastern neighbour Finland to review beliefs that military neutrality is the best means of ensuring national security.

UN chief calls for debt relief, post-COVID investment on W. Africa trip

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged debt relief for African countries and more investment to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and weather the impacts of the Ukraine war. The United Nations chief spoke in Senegal on the first leg of a trip that will also include Niger and Nigeria, where he will visit communities affected by conflict and climate change.

Mexico opposition party pitches free solar panels for housing

Mexico's biggest opposition party on Sunday proposed installing solar panels for free onto residential housing, staking out its renewable energy credentials as it seeks to challenge the ruling party of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Marko Cortes, leader of the center-right National Action Party (PAN), said the plan was to have state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) and the government put panels for free on all homes, "starting with the poorest."

Turkish police detain dozens in May Day demonstrations

Turkish riot police detained dozens of protesters trying to reach Istanbul's main Taksim Square for May Day demonstrations against economic hardship caused by raging inflation. The Istanbul governor's office had allowed May Day celebrations to be held in another district and deemed gatherings in all other locations as unauthorised and illegal.

Violence erupts in May Day protests in Paris, marchers criticise re-elected Macron

Police fired tear gas to push back black-clad anarchists who ransacked business premises in Paris on Sunday during May Day protests against the policies of newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron. Thousands of people joined May Day marches across France, calling for salary increases and for Macron to drop his plan to raise the retirement age.

Pelosi pledges U.S. support on visit to Ukraine; civilians evacuated from Mariupol

Around 100 Ukrainian civilians were evacuated from the ruined Azovstal steelworks in the city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, after the United Nations confirmed a "safe passage operation" was in progress there. The strategic port city on the Azov Sea has endured the most destructive siege of the war with Russia - now in its third month - with Pope Francis, in an implicit criticism of Moscow, telling thousands of people in St Peter's Square on Sunday it had been "barbarously bombarded".

Russia's Lavrov says May 9 not a relevant date for Ukraine operations

The upcoming anniversary of Russia's liberation at the end of World War II will have no bearing on Moscow's military operations in Ukraine, the country's foreign minister said on Italian television on Sunday. "Our soldiers won't base their actions on a specific date," Sergei Lavrov said when asked whether the May 9 anniversary would mark a turning point in the conflict.

Mexican foreign minister slams 'extortion' by Texas in border dispute

Measures agreed last month between Mexican state governors and Texas to tighten border security following Texan pressure over immigration were tantamount to "extortion", Mexico's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made deals with the governors of the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon after enhanced Texan security checks to prevent smuggling of people and contraband had disrupted trade.

British royals mark seventh birthday of Princess Charlotte with new photos

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate published three photographs of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday. The photographs of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, were taken by Kate in Norfolk, eastern England, and show Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the family's black cocker spaniel.

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula competing rallies a preview of presidential campaign

Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and his main rival, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, staged competing rallies on Sunday that were expected to become previews of their campaigns for presidential elections in October. Supporters of Bolsonaro had called during the week protests against the Supreme Court, after he pardoned a congressman sentenced to eight years in prison for threatening judges.

