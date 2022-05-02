Left Menu

Mexican foreign minister slams 'extortion' by Texas in border dispute

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made deals with the governors of the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon after enhanced Texan security checks to prevent smuggling of people and contraband disrupted bilateral trade. The episode sparked a testy response from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who described Texas' behavior as "despicable", and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, this weekend weighed in with his own criticism.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2022 06:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 06:13 IST
Mexican foreign minister slams 'extortion' by Texas in border dispute

The pressure Texas exerted on neighboring Mexican states last month to tighten border security was tantamount to "extortion", Mexico's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made deals with the governors of the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon after enhanced Texan security checks to prevent smuggling of people and contraband disrupted bilateral trade.

The episode sparked a testy response from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who described Texas' behavior as "despicable", and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, this weekend weighed in with his own criticism. "Let me put this in quotation marks, it's an extortion scheme, or rather it is extortion; I close the border and you have to sign whatever I say. That's not a deal, a deal is when you and I are in agreement on something," Ebrard was quoted as saying by news network Milenio during a visit to Nuevo Leon.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside of normal business hours. Ebrard did not take issue with the Mexican governors, saying that they had been presented with no alternative.

"But we're not prepared to have a governor extorting Mexico. I will never allow that," he said. A spokesperson for the Mexican foreign ministry said Ebrard had been interviewed by Milenio.

Abbott, who is running for re-election as governor, said Texas had reached accords with the Mexican states to beef up security at the border in order to curb illegal immigration. Mexican media reported later on Sunday that Ebrard declared himself a candidate for the presidency in 2024 during a state election campaign event in the central region of Hidalgo.

A foreign ministry official confirmed the reports, saying Ebrard had previously made it clear he intended to run. Record numbers of people have this year been caught trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global
3
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainland China reports 8,329 new COVID cases on April 30 vs 10,793 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. challenges Alabama law on transgender youth; Mainl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022