Time to go to real masters, the people: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday indicated his turn towards active politics in his home state Bihar, announcing that it is time for him to go to the people to better understand their issues and the path of Jan Suraj peoples good governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:15 IST
Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday indicated his turn towards active politics in his home state Bihar, announcing that it is time for him to go to the people to better understand their issues and the path of ''Jan Suraj'' (peoples' good governance). Always seen to be having an interest in active politics, Kishor had earlier joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) but was expelled due to sharp differences with Kumar over their conflicting views on issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was also on the verge of joining the Congress a couple of times but both sides could not reach a final agreement over his proposal to overhaul the main opposition party.

In a tweet, he said, ''My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10-year roller coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Jan Suraj-Peoples Good Governance. Beginning from Bihar.'' PTI KR DV DV

