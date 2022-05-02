Rahul slams Modi govt, accuses it of misgovernance
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its misgovernance is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the worlds fastest growing economies.His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand.
His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand. ''Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies,'' the former Congress chief said on Twitter.
Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.
