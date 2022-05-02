TMC thanks people on 1st anniversary of party's victory in Bengal for 3rd term

On the completion of one year of the party's victory in West Bengal for the third term, the TMC thanked people of the state on Monday for ''rejecting hate-mongers'' in the 2021 assembly polls. The opposition BJP, however, said the last one year of the Trinamool Congress' rule in the state was ''marked by violence and murder''.

On its official Twitter handle, the TMC said, ''Thank you Bengal! On this day in 2021, people of Bengal decisively rejected the hate-mongers and chose peace, unity and real development.'' Alluding to its slogan to work for people of the soil and women, the party also said, ''Celebrating MaaMatiManush today and every day.'' On the occasion, party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote on the microblogging site that ''2nd May 2021 will always have our heart. Thanking every single person across Bengal on this day for placing their faith in the MaaMatiManush government for the third time.'' He promised to keep serving the people of the state in the best possible way all the time. Slamming the ruling party for the Birbhum killings and a series of alleged rape cases, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, ''Since they returned to power, hundreds of our supporters were brutally attacked, their homes looted and women raped by TMC goons. There have been incidents of arson and murders and attempts by police to protect the accused TMC activists and leaders.'' Notably, ten people have died of burn injuries after their houses in Bogtui village in Birbhum district were allegedly firebombed in March following the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The CBI took over the investigation of the incident, which happened on March 20, from the state police on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.