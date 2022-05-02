Left Menu

Haryana BJP MLA, others take oath to make India Hindu Rashtra

A ruling BJP MLA here took an oath along with others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and make or take sacrifice for it.Purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra nation at any cost.

  • Country:
  • India

A ruling BJP MLA here took an oath along with others to make India a Hindu Rashtra and ''make or take sacrifice for it''.

Purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. The event took place on Sunday.

''We pledge and give commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra,'' Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel and others are seen saying in the videos.

''If needed, we will make or take sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal,'' they said.

A slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra was also raised and the MLA was seen raising both his hands in support along with others present.

When contacted on Monday, Goel said he took the oath along with others at the event being a Hindu and not as a BJP MLA.

''I am proud to be a Hindu,'' he said.

At the event, Goel also took part in a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

