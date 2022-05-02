Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet approves 26,000 recruitments in govt depts, doorstep delivery of ration

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 15:26 IST
The Punjab Cabinet Monday approved recruitment on 26,000 posts in different government departments, and also gave its nod to roll out a doorstep ration delivery scheme.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharing information about the decisions taken in the meeting on his Twitter handle, Mann said the Cabinet also gave its nod to the roll out of a doorstep ration delivery scheme.

''Approval granted to recruitment at 26,454 posts in different departments,'' he tweeted in Hindi.

The decision is in line with Bhagwant Mann's promise of filling 25,000 vacancies in various departments after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state in March. Mann also gave an approval to the notification for 'one MLA, one pension', which too is in line his poll promise that former MLAs would get pension for only one term not for all the terms they have served as an elected representative.

In another decision, the Cabinet gave approval to the disbursement of Rs 41.89 crore to cotton growers in Muktsar district.

Mann further said the duration for paying tax by small transporters has been extended by three months.

Last month, Mann had announced that the transporters whose business suffered due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown could pay their motor vehicle tax without any penalty in the next three months.

