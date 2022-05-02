No leadership change in K'taka, CM Bommai is doing a good job: Yediyurappa

Amid a fresh round of speculation about leadership change in Karnataka ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, state BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Monday dismissed it, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was doing a ''good job.'' Shah is scheduled to take part in several events including the valedictory function of 'Khelo India' University Games here on Tuesday and will also be paying tributes to 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basavanna on the occasion of Basava Jayanthi.

''He (Shah) is coming, I will be meeting him. He will try to know about the political situation in the state. As state elections are ahead, the Prime Minister and Amit Shah have decided to give priority to Karnataka. He is likely to give suggestions on reaching the 150 seats target that we have set for the next assembly polls,'' Yediyurappa told reporters here.

Responding to a question on speculation on a leadership change in the state, the former Chief Minister, who was replaced by Bommai said, according to him there will be no such changes.

''The current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job, so there will be no leadership change according to me,'' he added.

To a question as to whether some sitting MLAs may not get party ticket to contest the elections, citing BJP national general secretary B L Santosh's speech hinting about possible changes, Yediyurappa said he wouldn't like to discuss the matter, and added that it was for the party's central leadership to decide.

Santhosh's statement on Sunday that the party's strength lies in the induction of new faces had set off a fresh round of speculation over leadership change in the state.

His statement had gained significance as it came ahead of Shah's visit to the state, during which Bommai is expected to discuss with him the much awaited expansion or rejig of his cabinet.

With polls scheduled next year, there is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of polls.

Yediyurappa said efforts were on to strengthen the party organisation in the days to come and party leaders are touring the state and are meeting workers with an aim to give strength to the party from the booth level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)