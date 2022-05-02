Dictatorship won't be allowed, says Maha Dy CM after Raj's mosque loudspeaker ultimatum

Hitting out at MNS president Raj Thackeray over his demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asserted there is no dictatorship in the state, where the rule of law will prevail.

Pawar's tough stand came a day after Raj Thackeray addressed a rally where he adopted an aggressive posture over his demand to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by May 3, in the process throwing a challenge to the administration and police.

Without taking Thackeray's name, Pawar said inciting people is easy but the outcomes of it will be disturbing the social harmony in Maharashtra, which the state cannot afford.

''Dictatorship won't be allowed in Maharashtra. No one can given an ultimatum. There is rule of law here and law is equal for all,'' Pawar said when asked about the MNS chief's May 3 ultimatum on the issue of mosque loudspeakers.

At the Sunday rally in Aurangabad in the state's Marathwada region, Raj Thackeray had said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if it was not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

The MNS leader had said during his speech that the the Muslim community would see the ''power of Maharashtra'' if they did not understand the request on loudspeakers ''nicely''.

''I won't be responsible for what all happens after the May 3 deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques,'' Thackeray had said.

Pawar said everyone has to follow law.

''If anyone thinks things will happen as per him, then that will not happen. Everyone has to abide by the law and the Constitution,'' the Deputy CM said.

"Whatever decision is taken, it has to be applicable to everyone. Only loudspeakers atop mosques (will be removed) and others will not be touched…(such a thing) will not happen," Pawar added.

The NCP leader said action will be taken if rules were flouted during the rally, adding that the police machinery would do its work to maintain law and order.

Pawar slammed Raj Thackeray for claiming NCP chief Sharad Pawar indulged in caste politics, adding the MNS leader's speeches change as per times and his whims.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign, the MNS chief used to speak against the BJP, the Deputy CM pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)