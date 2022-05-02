Good beginning always makes good ending: Sidhu to Kishor on new endeavour

After poll strategist Prashant Kishor hinted at making a fresh beginning from his home state Bihar, former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu sent his best wishes on his new endeavour, saying a “good beginning always makes a good ending”.

''The first blow is half the battle my friend… A good beginning always makes a good ending… Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution… ‘The power of people must return to the people’, manifold…,'' Sidhu said in a tweet.

Sidhu had earlier put out a picture of his with Kishor when he met him the day he declined the Congress offer to join the party and be a part of the empowered action group to evolve the party's strategy for upcoming assembly polls in several states and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Putting out a cryptic tweet, he said, ''Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK… Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!!.'' Kishor on Monday caused ripples in the choppy waters of Bihar politics with the cryptic announcement of a fresh “shuruat” (beginning) from his home state.

Kishor came out with a tweet in which he called a “roller coaster ride” his spectacularly successful decade of political consultancy which saw him working with clients as diverse as Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Jagan Mohan Reddy.

''My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a roller-coaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to Jan Suraaj - people’s good governance”, tweeted Kishor, adding the hashtag “shuruat Bihar se” (Beginning from Bihar).

The Twitter post indicated his turn towards active politics in his home state. According to I-PAC, the political consultancy firm founded by Kishor, he is likely to come out with more details about his future project at a press conference here later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)