US Domestic News Roundup: Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes; The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden praises reporters in Ukraine as White House press dinner resumes

U.S. President Joe Biden praised journalists covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine as he resumed a Washington tradition of speaking at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday night. After being canceled for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and boycotted by Donald Trump during his presidency, the event returned with gusto, featuring remarks by comedian Trevor Noah.

The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. Then he checked his phone and saw several alerts, all touting reduced prices for other homes they'd been tracking. The Grewals pulled their offer and put their search on ice in hopes it was a sign the market was finally cooling. "I want to see where this goes, and where the dust settles," Grewal said.

Amazon to get hearing that could overturn NY union vote, labor board official says

Amazon.com Inc's objections to a landmark union election at a company warehouse in New York City justify a hearing that could overturn the result, a U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) official said. The online retailer has accused the NLRB's Brooklyn office of appearing to support the union drive and alleged that labor organizers intimidated workers to vote in their favor, claims the union has dismissed.

'Huge firefight' to defend New Mexico villages, city from blaze

Thousands of residents of northern New Mexico villages evacuated on Sunday as fierce winds drove the largest active U.S. wildfire towards their drought-parched mountain valley. Winds gusting over 40 mph (64 kph) blew embers a mile ahead of the blaze to start new fires as bulldozers carved fire breaks to protect the villages of Ledoux, Mora, and Cleveland around 40 miles (64 km) northeast of Santa Fe.

Jill Biden to meet with Ukrainian refugees during a visit to Romania and Slovakia

First lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia from May 5-9 to meet with U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers, and teachers, her office said on Monday On Sunday, celebrated as Mother's Day in the United States, Biden will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their homes because of Russia's war against Ukraine, her office said.

Hispanics lose faith in Democrats over inflation as U.S. elections loom

Ricardo Aguirre sits near his two taco trucks and laments the soaring cost of tomatoes, onions, meat and cilantro, which have doubled in price in recent months, hammering his Phoenix-based catering business. Aguirre, 43, usually votes for the Democratic Party. But with inflation hitting a 40-year high in February he has a stark warning for Democrats as they seek to keep control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections.

Explainer-What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. congressional elections

Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in this November's midterm elections, along with President Joe Biden's remaining policy agenda. Republicans stand a strong chance of taking control of the U.S. House of Representatives, while Democrats have better odds of retaining a majority in the Senate. A Republican House would be enough to derail most legislation Biden and his fellow Democrats want to enact, as well as likely spurring a wave of new congressional probes of the administration.

U.S. judge rejects RNC request to shelve subpoena against email vendor

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a request by the Republican National Committee to block a subpoena asking its email vendor to release records to the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The RNC sued the House panel on March 9 after it issued a subpoena to Salesforce Inc, which organizes donor information for the committee.

Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving the White House

The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as a candidate, he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina face active and well-funded challengers seeking the Republican nomination to run for U.S. Senate. The former president has also backed a challenger to Georgia's sitting Republican governor, who angered Trump by rejecting his false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud.

Mexican foreign minister slams 'extortion' by Texas in a border dispute

The pressure Texas exerted on neighboring Mexican states last month to tighten border security was tantamount to "extortion", Mexico's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Sunday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made deals with the governors of the border states of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon after enhanced Texan security checks to prevent the smuggling of people and contraband disrupted bilateral trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)