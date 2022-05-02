Claims of normalcy in J-K self serving lies: Mehbooba
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administrations decision to disallow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid here proves that the Centres claims about normalcy in the union territory are self serving lies and contradictions. Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow.
- Country:
- India
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to disallow Eid prayers at the Jamia Masjid here proves that the Centre's claims about normalcy in the union territory are ''self serving lies and contradictions''. ''Eid prayers disallowed yet again in Jama Masjid tomorrow. It's clear that GOIs normalcy narrative for J&K is laced with self serving lies & contradictions. Stripping people not only of their fundamental rights but also religious freedom symbolises their ruthlessness,'' she tweeted.
The administration had put conditions on holding Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid including that the prayers be held at 7.00 am and the management committee of the mosque give an undertaking that no untoward incident will take place during or after the prayers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Jammu
- Jamia Masjid
- Jama Masjid
- Mehbooba Mufti
ALSO READ
Iridium sat phones, Wi-Fi-enabled thermal imagery tools find way to terror groups in Kashmir
Kashmir University PhD scholar arrested for 'highly provocative and seditious' magazine article
J-K: Live painting event aimed at capturing picturesque locations of Kashmir valley organized in Srinagar
Kashmir: Devotees throng Zain-din Wali (RA) shrine for 'Zool' fest
Govt school in Jammu found shut during working hours, teachers suspended