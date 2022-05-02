What next for strategist PK?

By Naveen Kapoor Earlier today election strategist Prashant Kishor posted a cryptic tweet on his timeline in which he said, "My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy and help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters".

In the same tweet, he also said that the beginning will be from Bihar. Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK, is currently in Patna and is planning to meet people from all walks of life in Bihar. It is learnt nearly 1,500 people have been drawn from various professions and different walks of life including teachers, lawyers, farmers and traders.

This journey will start from Bihar since Kishor belongs to the state and lived there during the previous tenure of Nitish Kumar. It is understood that such meetings will also be held in other states at a later stage. People known to him say that his move may not be necessarily seen as a political plunge and in future, he may work in any field and any stream depending on the views and suggestions he gets from people. As his tweet suggests, people have a better understanding of the issues and the path to 'jan suraj'

His mentioning of the word 'jan suaraj' indicates that he will be following Gandhian political philosophy and his focus will be on making people aware. It will not be a referendum but an initiative to understand from the people whom he meets in the coming days.

Recently his talks with Congress derailed as he declined to join the grand old party after rounds of talks with Gandhis. He also gave a detailed presentation for the party to improve its electoral prospects. After belting out victories in Bihar, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and the latest in Bengal, PK will be scripting his own model now.

He will be announcing his future course of action in a press conference planned in the coming week. (ANI)

