EC issues notice to J’khand CM over grant of mining lease

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 22:01 IST
EC issues notice to J'khand CM over grant of mining lease
The Election Commission has sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over a mining lease granted in his name in alleged violation of Section 9A of the Representation of Peoples' Act 1951, an official said on Monday.

The poll panel sought to know as to why no action should be initiated against him for having the mine lease issued in his favour, he said.

Section 9A of the Representation of People's Act primarily deals with disqualification of government contracts.

Jharkhand’s ruling JMM and opposition BJP have been locking horns over Soren flouting office-of-profit norms due to the mining lease being in his name. Soren was in New Delhi recently, amid speculations of the chief minister working out legalities in the national capital.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has maintained that no rules were violated and the allocation of land for mining was cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

