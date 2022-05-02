Rajkumar Pal elected UP unit chief of Apna Dal (S)

Former MLA Rajkumar Pal was on Monday elected as the state unit president of Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Former MLA from Pratapgarh Sadar seat, Pal got 49 of the total 51 votes polled in the election for the post while former state president Rajendra Prasad Pal got two votes, the party said in a statement issued here.

The national president of the party and Union Minister Anupriya Patel who was present on the occasion welcomed the election of Rajkumar Pal and exuded confidence that the party will touch new heights under his leadership.

Rajkumar Pal belongs to the most backward caste and was made the working president of the state unit during the recent Assembly elections. The Apna Dal (S) , an alliance partner of the BJP, won 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh in the recent assembly elections.

Anupriya Patel's party has been an alliance partner of BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and has emerged as the third largest party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly having a total of 403 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)