Left Menu

Model code of conduct enforced for May 31 bypoll to Odisha's Brajrajnagar seat

Candidates can file nominations till May 11 while scrutiny of papers will be held on May 12.The last date of withdrawing nomination has been set as May 17.Votes will be counted on June 3.Mohanty died following a massive cardiac arrest on December 30 last year.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:15 IST
Model code of conduct enforced for May 31 bypoll to Odisha's Brajrajnagar seat
  • Country:
  • India

With the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announcing May 31 as the date for by-polls to Odisha’s Brajarajnagar Assembly segment, the model code of conduct came into effect in the entire Jharsuguda district, of which with the constituency is a part, Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said.

The seat fell vacant in December 2021 following the demise of BJD MLA Kishore Mohanty.

A statement issued by the CEO's office said that the gazette notification for the by-poll will be published on May 4. Candidates can file nominations till May 11 while scrutiny of papers will be held on May 12.

The last date of withdrawing nomination has been set as May 17.

Votes will be counted on June 3.

Mohanty died following a massive cardiac arrest on December 30 last year. He was 63.

The BJD leader had also held the post of Speaker from 2008 to 2009. He served as a Rajya Sabha member from 2009 to 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

Special Report: Press freedom under digital siege

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022