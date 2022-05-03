Biden lunches with Clinton as midterms loom

President Joe Biden had lunch on Monday with former President Bill Clinton, a White House official confirmed, as Democrats are facing long odds to retain their congressional majorities in November's midterm elections.

The official confirmed Clinton was dining with Biden on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private lunch. The Washington Post first reported on the meeting.

Biden and Clinton both eulogised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the funeral for her last week. The lunch comes weeks after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to meet with Biden and staff, and attend an event marking the tenth anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

While out of office for more than two decades, Clinton remains one of his party's strongest communicators, and is a sought-after surrogate for Democrats.

