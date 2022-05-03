Left Menu

Biden lunches with Clinton as midterms loom

The lunch comes weeks after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to meet with Biden and staff, and attend an event marking the tenth anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.While out of office for more than two decades, Clinton remains one of his partys strongest communicators, and is a sought-after surrogate for Democrats.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 03-05-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 00:49 IST
Biden lunches with Clinton as midterms loom
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

President Joe Biden had lunch on Monday with former President Bill Clinton, a White House official confirmed, as Democrats are facing long odds to retain their congressional majorities in November's midterm elections.

The official confirmed Clinton was dining with Biden on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private lunch. The Washington Post first reported on the meeting.

Biden and Clinton both eulogised former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright at the funeral for her last week. The lunch comes weeks after former President Barack Obama returned to the White House to meet with Biden and staff, and attend an event marking the tenth anniversary of the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

While out of office for more than two decades, Clinton remains one of his party's strongest communicators, and is a sought-after surrogate for Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022