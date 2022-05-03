Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia forgot World War Two lessons

"I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two," Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, said in his nightly video message. "Or perhaps they have never learned those lessons." (Reporting in Lviv by Oleksandr Kozhukhar; Writing in Winniped by Ronald Popeski;)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's suggestion that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins showed that Moscow has forgotten, or never learned, the lessons of World War Two. "I have no words...No one has heard any denial or any justification from Moscow. All we have from there is silence.... this means that the Russian leadership has forgotten all the lessons of World war two," Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, said in his nightly video message.

