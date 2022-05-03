Left Menu

U.S.' Blinken, Mayorkas to meet Tuesday with Mexico foreign minister

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-05-2022 02:56 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will meet Tuesday with Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, the Mexican official said in a tweet Monday afternoon.

Ebrard also said he will have a meeting to discuss investments in Central America and Mexico's southern region.

