US Senate's Schumer condemns Russian minister Lavrov’s comments about Ukraine invasion

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 04:22 IST
The highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US has condemned as “sickening” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's antisemitic comments about the Ukraine invasion.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Russia is fooling no one by trying to justify its brutal invasion of Ukraine with a “deranged conspiracy theory” against the Jewish people.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, is the US Senate's first Jewish majority leader.

“I have only one word for this: Sickening,” Schumer said in the Senate.

Lavrov was asked during an interview over the weekend with an Italian news channel about Russian claims that it invaded Ukraine to “denazify” the country -- a seemingly confusing position since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish.

Lavrov suggested falsely that Jewish people themselves are “the biggest anti-semites.” Schumer said he condemned Lavrov's comments in the strongest possible way.

“You're fooling no one,” Schumer said. “The crimes of Russia are as plain as day for the world to see.”

