Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Grand jury selected in Trump election probe in Georgia -prosecutor's office

A special grand jury was selected on Monday to consider evidence in a Georgia prosecutor's inquiry into then-President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to influence the U.S. state's 2020 election results, a county prosecutor's office said. The selection marks a major step forward in the probe, launched after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call pressuring Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the state's election results based on unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Dangerous New Mexico wildfire forces historic city to evacuate

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the area of New York City, tearing through centuries-old settlements and vacation homes in forested mountains 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Santa Fe.

U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from three Republican lawmakers

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events that day. In a press release on Monday, the Jan. 6 Select Committee said it was seeking voluntary cooperation from three House Republicans: Representatives Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson.

Planned Parenthood, other U.S. abortion rights groups to spend $150 million on midterms

Three U.S. abortion rights advocacy groups will spend $150 million on the 2022 midterm elections, focusing on battleground states as they step up efforts to safeguard abortion access across the country, they said on Monday. Planned Parenthood Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice America and Emily's List said their joint investment was meant "to aggressively respond to the unprecedented attacks on sexual and reproductive rights and abortion rights across the country and raise voters' awareness of the lawmakers who are to blame."

Former Philadelphia officer charged with murder of 12-year-old boy

A former Philadelphia officer was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in the back after the youth dropped a gun that he apparently fired at an unmarked police car, a prosecutor said on Monday. Edsaul Mendoza, 26, who was dismissed from the force after the March 1 shooting, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime, according to a grand jury presentment unsealed on Monday. He was arrested on Sunday and denied bail on Monday.

Hispanics lose faith in Democrats over inflation as U.S. elections loom

Ricardo Aguirre sits near his two taco trucks and laments the soaring cost of tomatoes, onions, meat and cilantro, which have doubled in price in recent months, hammering his Phoenix-based catering business. Aguirre, 43, usually votes for the Democratic Party. But with inflation hitting a 40-year high in February he has a stark warning for Democrats as they seek to keep control of the U.S. Congress in November's elections.

Ex-New York cop found guilty of assaulting police during U.S. Capitol riot

A former New York City police officer was found guilty on Monday of assaulting a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, handing prosecutors another win at trial, a Justice Department spokesman confirmed. A federal jury in the District of Columbia rejected arguments by Thomas Webster, 56, that he was acting in self-defense when he struck a Washington officer with a flagpole and tackled him.

COVID threatens new U.S. Senate delays for Biden's Fed, FTC nominees

An effort by U.S. Senate Democrats to move forward on President Joe Biden's nominees for the Federal Reserve and Federal Trade Commission appeared headed for a second week of delay on Monday, after another Democratic lawmaker tested positive for COVID-19. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said on Twitter that he tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Sunday, adding that he would quarantine at home in Denver for the week.

U.S. Supreme Court backs Christian group in Boston flag flap

Boston violated the free speech rights of a Christian group by refusing to fly a flag bearing the image of a cross at City Hall as part of a program that let private groups use the flagpole while holding events in the plaza below, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday. The 9-0 decision, authored by liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, overturned a lower court's ruling that the rejection of Camp Constitution and its director Harold Shurtleff did not violate their rights to freedom to speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. President Joe Biden's administration backed Camp Constitution in the case.

Woman says Amazon.com fired her because she got 'long COVID' - lawsuit

A former Amazon.com Inc employee sued the online retailer on Monday, saying it wrongly fired her and demanded she repay wages after she contracted "long COVID." Brittany Hope, 29, a former brand manager for Amazon's fashion line The Drop in Manhattan, is seeking damages for alleged violations of federal, state and New York City disability laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)