Left Menu

Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 05:59 IST
Biden meets with parents of missing reporter on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden told the parents of a reporter who disappeared in Syria almost a decade ago that his administration would work "relentlessly" until his return is secured, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

Biden met on Monday with the parents of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former marine, who disappeared while reporting in 2012. "During their meeting, the President reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin’s long overdue return to his family," Psaki said.

She said the administration would work "relentlessly until Austin and other Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained worldwide are safely at home with their loved ones." She added that Biden's national security team, which had already held meetings and conversations with Marc and Debra Tice, would remain in regular contact with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
3
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022