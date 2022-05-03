SP synonymous with casteism: Maurya

Left Menu

After the election results, poll experts were also surprised along with the people. There is great disappointment among the public, Yadav had said in the statement.The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had claimed that the public has reposed faith in the SP. The SP Will firmly fight the injustice of the ruling party.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday slammed SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying his character and that of his party is synonymous with ''casteism and appeasement''.

His remarks come a day after Yadav dubbed the BJP as a casteist party.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, ''Character of Shri Akhilesh Yadav and SP is synonymous with casteism and appeasement.Harmony, development, good governance are the hallmarks of BJP and UP.'' In a statement issued here on Monday evening, the SP leader had charged that the ''BJP is a casteist party.The BJP government is full of casteism from the Centre to the state.The BJP government is the most corrupt.'' ''The people of the state wanted a change. After the election results, poll experts were also surprised along with the people. There is great disappointment among the public,'' Yadav had said in the statement.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister had claimed that ''the public has reposed faith in the SP. The SP Will firmly fight the injustice of the ruling party''.

