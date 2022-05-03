Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response.

The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed the war, "cannot become Putin's altar boy".

