Pope says wants to go to Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine - paper
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-05-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 11:40 IST
Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but has not received a response.
The pope also told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, who has backed the war, "cannot become Putin's altar boy".
