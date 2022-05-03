Satish Poonia slams Rajasthan govt over law and order situation

Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party unit chief Satish Poonia on Tuesday slammed the Congress-led state government over the law and order situation following Karauli and Jodhpur violence. He asked "why such incidents happen only under Congress rule?".

"Due to appeasement politics, peace, law and order situation have been disturbed in the state. It was clear from the Karauli incident that such incidents are taking place under government protection. Why does this type of incident happen only during Congress rule?" Poonia told ANI. His remarks came in view of the communal violence that took place in Karauli during a religious procession on Ram Navami and in Jodhpur ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In Jodhpur, a dispute started over replacing one community's religious flag at Balmukand Bissa at the Jalori Gate intersection circle with that of another. People from the other community objected to this move, which resulted in clashes. Stones were again hurled at the same place after Eid prayers today morning. While in Karauli, violence broke out after the stone-pelting incident took place at a religious procession in April this year. (ANI)

