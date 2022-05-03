Politics of isolation going on in India not welcome: Mamata

Describing the current situation in India as ''not fine'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the ''politics of isolation'' going on in the country is not welcome.

Participating in the prayer for Eid-ul-Fitr held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, Banerjee urged the people gathered there not to be scared but to be united for a better future.

She also appealed to them to fight against the "power which is trying to divide the country and oppress the people".

''I am happy that after a gap of two years, you have assembled for this historic Eid prayer on Red Road. This does not happen anywhere. The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. "There are jealous people who keep on telling lies to create division among the Hindus and the Muslims. Do not be scared and keep on fighting,'' she said to the congregation, adding that "Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwan" (Ishwar, Allah they are your names. Bestow wisdom on all, Lord!) Addressing the gathering of around 14,000 people for the Eid prayer, Banerjee said, ''I will urge you to unite to fight against the power which wants to divide the country and oppresses the people. We together will remove it from the country.'' ''Be happy and have faith in me. I promise today till I am alive I will fight for the cause of the people whether they are Muslims or Hindus or Sikhs or Jains. I get the strength from you to fight,'' she said.

Banerjee assured them that ''neither I nor my party nor my government will do anything which will make you sad''.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, she said, ''They are jealous because of the unity among people in Bengal and that is why they abuse me. They keep on humiliating me but I am not scared. I know how to fight," she said.

Referring to the BJP's rhetoric of "achhe din", Banerjee assured people at the gathering of "real achhe din, not the "jhootha achhe din" (fake good days). ''Your good days will also come. I do not want 'jhootha achhe din'... I want unity in the country. I want 'sare jahan se achha Hindustan hamara.'' Referring to her six books in Urdu, the Trinamool Congress supremo said she knows every nitty-gritty of festivals of the Muslim community, and has knowledge about rituals of other religions. ''I know all the nitty-gritty of your festivals as well as of my religion. I love all religions,'' Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid. "Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone lots of happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. Pray that our bonds of unity and harmony strengthen further. May Allah blesses all," Banerjee wrote on the microblogging site. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also prayed that the festival would bring in happiness, peace, and prosperity to all.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr'. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity all around," Dhankhar tweeted.

Eid ul Fitr is a major festival observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

