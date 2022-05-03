Left Menu

Italy PM calls on Europe to adopt 'strong and immediate' decisions on energy costs

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-05-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 16:05 IST
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Tuesday called on the European Union to act on surging energy costs, saying "structural solutions" were needed.

"The cost of energy will be at the heart of the next European Council," Draghi said in his address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We need strong and immediate decisions," he said, adding the bloc should adopt the schemes deployed to handle the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to the consequences of the Ukrainian crisis and the rising energy costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

