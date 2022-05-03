Left Menu

BJP MLA opposes handing over of Thane Town Hall management to civic body

Thane BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Tuesday opposed the district administrations decision to hand over the day-today management of the historic Town Hall here to the local civic body.

Thane BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar on Tuesday opposed the district administration's decision to hand over the day-to-day management of the historic Town Hall here to the local civic body.

Kelkar said the Town Hall, which was donated by a Parsi family for use as a venue for prestigious public functions, was always under the control of the district administration with the collector being the head of affairs.

''It was in bad shape some years ago and was renovated. Since then, it has been managed well by the collectorate with the help of prominent citizens associated with arts and culture. However, handing its management to the Thane Municipal Corporation is a wrong move,'' Kelkar said.

''MLA and MP funds have been used for the renovation of the Town Hall. We want the district administration to scrap this move to hand its management to the TMC. Earlier, it was once given to the ration department, which made a mess of the venue,'' he added.

