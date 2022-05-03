Left Menu

India's Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:28 IST
India's Modi calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"We appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for the adoption of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem," Modi said at a press briefing in Copenhagen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

