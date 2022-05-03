Ukraine will win, UK PM Johnson tells Ukrainian parliament
Updated: 03-05-2022
Ukraine will win against Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in an address to the Ukrainian parliament.
"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," Johnson said according to a transcript of the address provided by his office.
