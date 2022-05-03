Left Menu

Ukraine will win, UK PM Johnson tells Ukrainian parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-05-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 17:33 IST
Ukraine will win, UK PM Johnson tells Ukrainian parliament
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukraine will win against Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in an address to the Ukrainian parliament.

"I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," Johnson said according to a transcript of the address provided by his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia
4
Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

Using BMI to measure your health is nonsense. Here’s why

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022