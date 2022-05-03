Divide and rule has created a situation where India is `not fine’ : Mamata

Lamenting that the "policy of divide and rule" and "politics of isolation" have created a situation where the country is "not fine", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked people to unite to change the situation.

Participating in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers held on a rain-drenched Red Road here, the chief minister appealed to the people to fight against the "power which is trying to divide the country and oppress the people".

Without naming her rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which she has often accused of trying to divide people based on religion for electoral gains, Banerjee quoted the lines from a song sung by musical icon Lata Mangeshkar "Ishwar Allah tero naam, sabko sanmati de bhagwan" (Ishwar, Allah they are all your names; Kindly bestow wisdom on all, Lord!), to underline her point.

Addressing a gathering of about 14,000 people, Banerjee said, ''The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting.'' ''I am happy that after a gap of two years, you have assembled for this historic Eid prayer at the Red Road. This does not happen anywhere. The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. "There are jealous people who keep on telling lies to create division among the Hindus and the Muslims. Do not be scared and keep on fighting,'' she said at the congregation.

"I promise today, as long as I am alive, I will fight for the cause of the people whether they are Muslims or Hindus or Sikhs or Jains. I get strength from you to fight,'' she said.

In an apparent reference to the BJP, she said, ''They (without taking the name of the saffron party) are jealous because of the unity among people In Bengal and that is why they abuse me. They will keep on humiliating me but I am not scared and know how to fight," she said.

Referring to the BJP's rhetoric of "achhe din", Banerjee assured people at the gathering of "real `achhe din' (good days), not the "jhootha ache din" (fake good days). ''Your good days will also come. I do not want `jhoothe achhe din' (fake good days). Rather, I want `Achhe din sachche din mein aye' (rather good days to come in truth). I pray for that," the chief minister said. She underlined that she wants "unity in the country". "`Sare jahan se achha, Hindustan hamara (In all the world, Hindustan is the best),'' the TMC supremo added.

Earlier in the day, both Banerjee and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid. "Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone lots of happiness, peace, prosperity, and good health. Pray that our bonds of unity and harmony strengthen further. May Allah blesses all," Banerjee wrote on the microblogging site. Dhankhar also wished the people and prayed that the festival would bring in happiness, peace, and prosperity around the globe.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr'. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity all around," Dhankhar tweeted.

Eid ul Fitr is a major festival observed by Muslims around the world that marks the conclusion of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

