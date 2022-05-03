Ukraine will win, UK PM Johnson tells Ukrainian parliament

Ukraine will defeat Russia and once again be a free country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday in an address to the Ukrainian parliament via video link.

Johnson, who announced a further 300 million pounds ($375 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including electronic warfare equipment and a counter-battery radar system, said Britain would continue to supply Ukraine. "I have one message for you today: Ukraine will win, Ukraine will be free," Johnson said according to a transcript of the address provided by his office.

Johnson said that in its fight against Russia, Ukraine had "exploded the myth of (President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility". "The so-called irresistible force of Putin's war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism and love of country," he said.

