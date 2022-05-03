MP CM announces honorarium for temple priests, lessons on Parshuram in school curriculum

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced honorarium of Rs 5000 per month to priests of temples having no land.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a 21-foot tall metal statue of Bhagwan Parshuram in a programme named 'Akshayotsava' at Bhopal's Gufa Mandir premises, the CM said lessons on Parshuram would be included in the school curriculum. He also said a committee would be set up to prevent selling of land owned by temples, while a scholarship would be started for students studying Sanskrit. ''The priests of temples having no property will be given an honorarium of Rs 5,000 per month. Also, there are temples having a large amount of land. The honorarium of priests in such temples will be arranged through (the management of) their land,” Chouhan said. He said the entire arrangement of the temple should vest in the hands of the priest and there will be no interference from the government.

''The government will not auction the temple land. Such land will only be auctioned by the priests. A committee will be formed to suggest that the temple land should not be sold. At some places, land was sold and bungling reported. Temple land should not be sold but its management should come in the hands of priests,” Chouhan said. Stressing that those conducting rituals and scholars are required for ''Sanatan culture'' to move forward, he said, ''We have started recruitment of Sanskrit teachers. We will appoint guest teachers for Sanskrit till the completion of recruitment. I will immediately call the curriculum committee and direct them to include lesson on Bhagwan Parashuram in the syllabus.” Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar Juna Akhara, Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, state BJP chief VD Sharma besides some MLAs were also present in this programme.

