President arrives in Guwahati on four-day Northeast visit

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the Northeast where he will take part in a series of programs, including the annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha and the convocation of Mizoram University.

On his arrival at the Guwahati airport in a special Indian Air Force flight, Kovind was received by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

''It is indeed an honor to welcome Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati today (sic),'' Mukhi tweeted.

The president will address the 61st annual conference of Bodo Sahitya Sabha at Tamulpur on Wednesday.

On the same day, he will also grace the valedictory function of the North East Festival at Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of DoNER as a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Kovind will address the 16th convocation of the Mizoram University at Aizawl on Thursday.

