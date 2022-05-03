US Domestic News Roundup: Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post; Factbox-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Maryland Apple store employees launch union drive - Washington Post

A group of employees at an Apple Inc store in Maryland started a drive to form a union on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported. Organizers at the Towson Mall store near Baltimore said they had signatures from more than 65% of employees who are likely to be eligible, according to the report https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/05/03/apple-retail-towson-union-labor-machinists.

Factbox-Four races to watch in Ohio's primaries for U.S. Congress, governor

The Republican-leaning states of Ohio and Indiana hold nominating primaries on Tuesday where voters will pick their parties' candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices, helping to shape the field for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Here are four contests to watch in Ohio:

U.S. homelessness haunts migrant families separated by Trump, reunited by Biden

Maria Hernandez spent countless hours in Honduras imagining a stable life in Los Angeles reunited with the two young daughters U.S immigration agents took from her at the border in 2017. Instead, she and the children are living in a windowless homeless shelter a two-hour bus ride from the girls' schools, after a government program brought her to the United States earlier this year.

Dangerous New Mexico wildfire menaces historic city

Hundreds of households in the historic New Mexico city of Las Vegas were told to evacuate on Monday as fierce winds and drought pushed the largest active wildfire in the United States closer to town. The blaze has scorched more than 121,000 acres (49,000 hectares), or more than half the area of New York City, tearing through centuries-old settlements and vacation homes in forested mountains 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Santa Fe.

U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from three Republican lawmakers

The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters requested interviews with three Republican lawmakers, saying they have information about the planning of events that day. In a press release on Monday, the Jan. 6 Select Committee said it was seeking voluntary cooperation from three House Republicans: Representatives Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson.

Biden to visit Alabama Lockheed plant, highlight Javelin missiles

President Joe Biden heads to Alabama on Tuesday to visit a Lockheed Martin Co facility that manufactures the anti-tank Javelin missile, putting the spotlight on a weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion. Biden will use the visit to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military aid, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Leaked draft abortion ruling a major blow to Supreme Court, experts say

The leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the constitutional right to abortion is a major breach of confidentiality that has heightened the stakes in an already politically-charged case, experts say. Politico on Monday night published a draft majority opinion that it had obtained striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which guaranteed the right to abortion nationwide. It was a sign that the court's 6-3 conservative majority was ready to flex its muscle.

Two warehouses, two outcomes for Amazon's union

Two warehouses facing another, each the length of four football fields, speed goods to Amazon customers in New York City and beyond from the western shore of Staten Island. They are part of the same operation, hire from the same communities, and decided within 30 days of each other whether to join the same union. One voted in favor; the other was against.

U.S. Supreme Court potential shock move on abortion sets Democrats scrambling

The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion sent Democrats scrambling on Tuesday, with lawmakers and activists looking for some way to head off the sweeping social change. California Governor Gavin Newsom said, after Politico reported the draft decision, that his state will propose an amendment in the state's constitution to "enshrine the right to choose".

Ohio U.S. Senate primary poses a test of Trump's grip on Republican voters

Donald Trump's influence gets its first big test of the midterm election cycle on Tuesday, when Ohio Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, kicking off a series of critical nominating contests in the coming weeks. The former president upended the Ohio race last month by endorsing author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, turning the primary into a referendum on his sway over Republican voters as he weighs another White House run in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)