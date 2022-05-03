Left Menu

Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Raut on Raj Thackeray's deadline for removal of loudspeakers

In a terse message to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday asserted Maharashtra does not run on ultimatums and that the rule of law prevails in the state.Raj Thackeray faces possible police action for allegedly giving a provocative speech in Aurangabad on Sunday where he reiterated his demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques.Talking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP and partys chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said suitable action will follow if someone give inflammatory speeches.The government does not run on an ultimatum.

Maharashtra doesn't run on ultimatums: Raut on Raj Thackeray's deadline for removal of loudspeakers
In a terse message to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over his May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers from mosques, the ruling Shiv Sena on Tuesday asserted Maharashtra does not run on ultimatums and that the rule of law prevails in the state.

Raj Thackeray faces possible police action for allegedly giving a provocative speech in Aurangabad on Sunday where he reiterated his demand for removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

Talking to reporters here, Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said suitable action will follow if someone give inflammatory speeches.

“The government does not run on an ultimatum. There is rule of law in the state. There is a buzz that anti-social elements will be brought to the state for instigating riots,” he said.

Asked who are behind allegedly bringing anti-social elements in the state, Raut said, “Those who don't have the strength, such people. This is 'supari' (contract) politics. The state police are capable of handling the situation. So is the home department. The chief minister is keeping an eye on the situation.” At a rally in Aurangabad in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra on May 1, Raj Thackeray said he was firm on the May 3 deadline for removal of loudspeakers, which he termed as a nuisance, from mosques, and added that if this was not done, then all Hindus should play the Hanuman Chalisa outside these religious places.

Raut claimed some anti-social elements will enter the state and disrupt the law and order. “Anyone who thinks they can make the government unstable, then they are making a big mistake and they will be exposed. Ultimatum politics will not work in the state,” he said.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which also comprises the NCP and the Congress. PTI PR RSY RSY

