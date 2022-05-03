Nadda to attend Telangana BJP's public meeting at Mahabubnagar on May 5

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:12 IST
BJP president J P Nadda will attend a public meeting at Mahabubnagar in Telangana on May 5 as part of the state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's ongoing 'padayatra'.

BJP is organising the 'Janam Gosa- BJP Bharosa' (people's suffering - BJP's reassurance) rally to mount pressure on the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government towards implementing its election promises and to rebuild the state as per the dreams of all sections of society, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy and other leaders said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sanjay Kumar began the second phase of his 'padayatra' on April 14 after offering prayers at the temple of Goddess Jogulamba at Alampur in Gadwal district.

They alleged that the aspirations of a separate Telangana, including jobs, irrigation, relief for farmers from debt burden and double bedroom houses for poor as promised by TRS have not been realised since the state's formation eight years ago. Kumar undertook his 'padayatra' to fight for the people, they added.

The BJP hopes to gain momentum with Nadda's rally.

The second phase of Kumar's 'padayatra' is likely to conclude on May 14 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend a public meeting to be organised on the occasion. Sanjay Kumar held the first phase of his 'padayatra' last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

