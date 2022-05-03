Biden says he will be ready to protect 'fundamental' right to choose
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 19:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Biden said on Tuesday he does not know whether the leaked Supreme Court draft abortion ruling is genuine or reflects a final decision, but his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued.
"I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental," Biden said in a statement, adding that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman's right to choose and voters will need to elect pro-choice officials in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Biden
- Supreme Court
- Roe v. Wade
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. envoy in Seoul for talks over N.Korea missile, nuclear tensions
U.S. envoy vows 'decisive response' to N.Korea missile, nuclear tensions
Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
U.S. envoy vows 'strongest possible deterrent' over N.Korea weapons tests
US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones' InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court; Trump attempt at a coup to be a focus of U.S. House hearings, lawmaker Raskin says and more