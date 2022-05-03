Biden says he will be ready to protect 'fundamental' right to choose

U.S. President Biden said on Tuesday he does not know whether the leaked Supreme Court draft abortion ruling is genuine or reflects a final decision, but his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued.

"I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental," Biden said in a statement, adding that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman's right to choose and voters will need to elect pro-choice officials in November.

